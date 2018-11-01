Boca to face rivals River Plate in Copa Libertadores final

Dario Benedetto (centre) scored three goals in the semi-final win over Palmeiras

Boca Juniors will face Argentine rivals River Plate in the final of the Copa Libertadores - their first meeting in the competition since a 2015 tie was abandoned because of fan violence.

A 2-2 second-leg draw with Brazil's Palmeiras saw Boca into the final courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate scoreline.

On Tuesday, River Plate knocked out holders Gremio to reach the final.

That game ended with the referee escorted off the pitch by riot police after a controversial late VAR penalty.

Boca and River Plate in the Copa Libertadores Winners Boca Juniors 1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003,2007 River Plate 1986, 1996, 2015

The last time the two Buenos Aires clubs met in the Libertadores was three years ago in a match that was abandoned at half-time after Boca fans attacked the River players in the tunnel with pepper spray.

Boca were subsequently disqualified and River Plate went on to win that year's competition, their third and most recent triumph. Boca last won the title in 2007.

This year's final will be the last with home and away legs before it shifts to a one-off game at a neutral venue.

The first match will be held at Boca's Bombonera stadium on 7 November and the return leg on 28 November.