National League news - November 2018

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

You can catch up with all of the National League news from October here. Meanwhile, check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and see our list of the latest manager ins and outs.

1 November

National League side Dagenham & Redbridge have signed striker Conor Wilkinson on loan from League One club Gillingham until January.

The 6ft 3in, 23-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international began his career as a trainee at Millwall and has gone on to feature for clubs including Bolton, Oldham and Barnsley.