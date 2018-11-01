Carabao Cup: Leicester City tie with Southampton rearranged

From the section

Jamie Vardy was among the players to visit the tribute site for his club's owner

Leicester City's postponed home Carabao Cup tie with Southampton has been rearranged for Tuesday, 27 November at 19:45 GMT.

The fourth-round fixture was postponed following Saturday's helicopter crash, outside King Power Stadium, which killed Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

It had originally been scheduled for Tuesday, 30 October.

The winners will host Manchester City or Fulham in the quarter-finals.