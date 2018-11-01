Man Utd-Juventus pitch invader got into Old Trafford with toy guns

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Old Trafford with a win for new team Juventus

Manchester United have launched a security review to determine how a pitch invader during last month's Champions League game with Juventus got into Old Trafford with two toy guns.

The man did not take the guns on to the pitch but it is understood they were later found in his backpack.

In 2016, United evacuated the stadium and postponed a match with Bournemouth after dummy explosives were found.

They had been left in a toilet in error following an earlier training exercise.

In November of the same year, two supporters slept inside the stadium after initially being part of an organised tour in a bid to watch United's game with Arsenal the following day.

Of the latest incident in Juventus' 1-0 win on 23 October, a United spokesman said: "Carrying a children's miniature plastic toy gun into a stadium is clearly an irresponsible act. Fortunately, the actions of the pitch intruder at the Juventus game did not harm anyone.

"However, as the security and safety of all fans and staff is the absolute priority at Manchester United, the club immediately launched an investigation.

"This includes a full review of our already rigorous security protocols, using our own security teams together with external expert consultants."

United have been charged by Uefa over the pitch invasion with the case due to be heard on 22 November.