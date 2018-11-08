Championship
Sheff Utd19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder's Sheffield United took four points from a possible six against city rivals Wednesday last season
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham returns to Chris Wilder's squad after serving a one-match ban last week.

Winger Mark Duffy (hip) also missed the defeat by Nottingham Forest but could return to the starting XI.

Sheffield Wednesday hope to have forwards Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias (both hamstring) available for the first time since October and September respectively.

The Owls are looking to end a run of four straight defeats.

Match facts

  • In all competitions, Sheffield United have lost only one of their past 15 home games against Sheffield Wednesday (W5 D9), a 1-2 defeat in February 2009.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won one of their past six league games against rivals Sheffield United (D3 L2), a 1-0 win in League One in February 2012.
  • Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday met on Friday last season at Bramall Lane - a goalless draw in January in Jos Luhukay's first game in charge of the Owls.
  • Since losing to Swansea on the opening weekend, Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last seven league games at Bramall Lane (W5 D2); no team have picked up more points at home than the Blades (17 points).
  • Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke has scored six goals in his last six Football League games against former side Wednesday.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their past four league games; they haven't lost five successive matches since December 2012 when they lost seven in a row.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1686228131530
2Norwich169342417730
3Sheff Utd169252719829
4Middlesbrough16772178928
5Derby168442517828
6Nottm Forest166822316726
7West Brom167453324925
8Blackburn166731920-125
9Swansea166551813523
10Birmingham165832017323
11QPR167271520-523
12Bristol City166462018222
13Brentford165652520521
14Aston Villa165652423121
15Stoke165651920-121
16Wigan166281924-520
17Sheff Wed165472130-919
18Rotherham164571322-917
19Millwall164481925-616
20Bolton164481122-1116
21Preston163672530-515
22Reading164392227-515
23Hull164391321-815
24Ipswich161781226-1410
View full Championship table

Top Stories