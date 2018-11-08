Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield United defender Chris Basham returns to Chris Wilder's squad after serving a one-match ban last week.
Winger Mark Duffy (hip) also missed the defeat by Nottingham Forest but could return to the starting XI.
Sheffield Wednesday hope to have forwards Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias (both hamstring) available for the first time since October and September respectively.
The Owls are looking to end a run of four straight defeats.
Match facts
- In all competitions, Sheffield United have lost only one of their past 15 home games against Sheffield Wednesday (W5 D9), a 1-2 defeat in February 2009.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won one of their past six league games against rivals Sheffield United (D3 L2), a 1-0 win in League One in February 2012.
- Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday met on Friday last season at Bramall Lane - a goalless draw in January in Jos Luhukay's first game in charge of the Owls.
- Since losing to Swansea on the opening weekend, Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last seven league games at Bramall Lane (W5 D2); no team have picked up more points at home than the Blades (17 points).
- Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke has scored six goals in his last six Football League games against former side Wednesday.
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their past four league games; they haven't lost five successive matches since December 2012 when they lost seven in a row.