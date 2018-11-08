Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United took four points from a possible six against city rivals Wednesday last season

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham returns to Chris Wilder's squad after serving a one-match ban last week.

Winger Mark Duffy (hip) also missed the defeat by Nottingham Forest but could return to the starting XI.

Sheffield Wednesday hope to have forwards Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias (both hamstring) available for the first time since October and September respectively.

The Owls are looking to end a run of four straight defeats.

Match facts