Aberdeen v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|12
|8
|2
|2
|19
|12
|7
|26
|2
|Celtic
|11
|8
|1
|2
|27
|6
|21
|25
|3
|Rangers
|11
|6
|3
|2
|25
|10
|15
|21
|4
|Kilmarnock
|12
|6
|3
|3
|18
|12
|6
|21
|5
|St Johnstone
|12
|6
|2
|4
|12
|18
|-6
|20
|6
|Hibernian
|11
|5
|3
|3
|21
|11
|10
|18
|7
|Aberdeen
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|10
|5
|18
|8
|Livingston
|11
|5
|3
|3
|12
|7
|5
|18
|9
|Motherwell
|11
|3
|2
|6
|11
|15
|-4
|11
|10
|Hamilton
|12
|3
|1
|8
|9
|24
|-15
|10
|11
|St Mirren
|12
|1
|1
|10
|5
|25
|-20
|4
|12
|Dundee
|12
|1
|0
|11
|5
|29
|-24
|3
