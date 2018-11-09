Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 9 November

Llandudno v Bala Town; 19:45 GMT: Llandudno dropped into the bottom two after last weekend's games and Iwan Williams' side have now gone seven games without a win. Fourth-placed Bala in contrast have lost only one league game in seven and beat the Seasiders 2-1 when the sides met at Maes Tegid earlier in the season.

The New Saints v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Champions New Saints will be looking to bounce back after last weekend's defeat against Aberystwyth Town, which saw them drop down to third in the table. Caernarfon have not won in six games, although four of them have been draws. Saints won 3-0 at The Oval earlier in the season.

Saturday, 10 November

Carmarthen Town v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Carmarthen moved out of the bottom two after last Saturday's 4-3 win over Caernarfon and are a pint behind ninth placed Cefn Druids, who will be hoping to complete the league double after a 4-0 win at The Rock in September.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Barry Town; 14:30 GMT: Last weekend's games saw Connah's Quay go top with Barry moving up to second with only Nomads far superior goal difference separating the two sides. Barry, who have won their last four league games, beat Andy Morrison's side 2-0 in September.

Newtown v Llanelli Town; 14:30 GMT: Llanelli remain bottom of the table after last Saturday's 6-0 loss at Connah's Quay, their fourth consecutive defeat and were beaten at home by Newtown earlier in the season. The Robins are unbeaten in their last three games but needed a last minute Luke Boundford to rescue a point at Cefn Druids last Friday.

Sunday, 11 November

Aberystwyth players celebrate Lee Jenkins' winning goal against New Saints

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 GMT: Aberystwyth will be looking to avenge a 4-1 home defeat by The Students in August's reverse fixture. Their win over New Saints was their third consecutive victory and has seen them progress up the table and move above Cardiff Met, who have not won in their last three games.

The Buildbase FA Trophy Second Qualifying Round

Saturday, 10 November: Lewes v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 10 November: Droylsden v Colwyn Bay; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 11 November

Abergavenny Women v Cyncoed Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff City FC Women v Caernarfon Town Women; 14:00 GMT