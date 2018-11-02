Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Lennon, Arzani, Man City, Aberdeen, Hearts, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Fraser Wishart, chief executive of players union PFA Scotland, has revealed in the wake of Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon being hit by a coin at Tynecastle on Wednesday that more than a third of Scottish professional footballers have been threatened by supporters. (The Herald)

Hibernian midfielder Marvin Bartley has revealed that he and team-mates Martin Boyle and Lewis Stevenson narrowly avoided being struck by missiles after the Edinburgh derby on Wednesday night - and expressed amazement that none of them was scarred for life. (Evening Times)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon, who was struck by a coin during Wednesday's Edinburgh derby, is subjected to sectarian abuse every day in Scotland because he's an Irish Catholic who played for Celtic, his agent, Martin Reilly, has suggested. (The Scotsman)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has accused Hearts defender Ben Garuccio of unacceptable behaviour in trying to get striker Florian Kamberi sent off following a flashpoint in the Edinburgh derby. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Reports in Australia that Daniel Arzani has suffered a serious injury in Celtic's 5-0 win over Dundee were premature as the on-loan Manchester City winger's knee is too swollen for a proper diagnosis. (Evening Times)

On-loan Manchester City winger Daniel Arzani has posted a picture on social media hinting of a possible serious injury, yet also making light of the injury he picked up playing for Celtic against Dundee, captioning the image of himself in a knee brace with: "Will I make it?" along with a "yes/no option". (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan is poised to escape any further action from his club or the Scottish FA after footage emerged of him making disparaging comments about Rangers. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says there is no disharmony in the Ibrox dressing-room despite a poor week in which manager Steven Gerrard warned his players to prove their worth or leave the club. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Ryan Christie says his recent breakthrough into the Celtic first-team is a result of extra training to add bulk to his physique. (Daily Record)

Midfielder David Turnbull is poised to become the Motherwell teenager called up by his country after Scotland under-21 coach Scot Gemmill had the 19-year-old watched on Tuesday night against St Mirren. (Scottish Sun)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has revealed his side will target Scotland's inexperienced fly-half, Adam Hastings, in Saturday's match in Cardiff. (Daily Mail, print edition)