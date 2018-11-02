Leicester City helicopter crash: Players chose to play against Cardiff - Jamie Vardy

Media playback is not supported on this device Leicester City pay their respects at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City's players want to play at Cardiff so they can "honour" the club's owner who died in a helicopter crash, says striker Jamie Vardy.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people were killed in the crash outside King Power Stadium on 27 October.

Saturday's Premier League match in Cardiff is the Foxes' first since the incident and manager Claude Puel has said the result is "not important".

But Vardy said: "For us as players, we want to get a positive result."

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old added: "We need to make sure we go out there and honour his name and put in a performance that will hopefully get the win.

"We all spoke about wanting to play. It's what Vichai would have wanted and that's what we are going to do.

"It's going to be tough and very emotional and what the lads wanted to do was play this game and honour the man himself."

Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie between Leicester and Southampton at King Power Stadium was postponed after Saturday's crash, and has been rearranged for Tuesday, 27 November.

All Premier League games this weekend will be preceded by a minute's silence, and players will wear black armbands.

Srivaddhanaprabha's funeral will begin in his native Thailand on Saturday and could last a week. Puel said players would be given the opportunity to attend.

"It's been the hardest week of everyone's lives," said Vardy. "It'll be massively important we attend. We are a close-knit group and one big family and one of the main reasons for that is Vichai - so it's massively important.

"He wasn't just a chairman, he literally was part of your extended family."