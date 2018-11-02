Morocco call-up Dutch-born Oussama Idrissi, say his club

AZ Alkmaar's Oussama Idrissi could make his debut form Morocco against Cameroon

Oussama Idrissi has been included in the Morocco's preliminary squad for upcoming matches upcoming matches against Cameroon and Tunisia.

His club in the Netherlands AZ Alkmaar announced his inclusion in Morocco coach Herve Renard's plans on its website.

The 22-year-old has played for Netherlands at various youth levels but is eligible for Morocco through his parents.

The Atlas Lions host Cameroon in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on 16 November and will play Tunisia in a friendly four days later.