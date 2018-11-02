Wales rest Jess Fishlock and Loren Dykes for Portugal games

From the section

Jess Fishlock made her international debut against Switzerland in 2006

Jess Fishlock and Loren Dykes have been rested by Wales for November's double header in Portugal.

Manager Jayne Ludlow has named nine uncapped players for Wales' first games since missing out on a place at next year's Women's World Cup finals.

Fishlock, Wale's most capped player, is currently on loan at French side Lyon from Seattle Reign.

Reading's Rachel Rowe is not included as she continues her recovery from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Megan Wynne is recalled after winning her last Wales cap against Scotland in 2013.

Wales face Portugal on 11 and 13 November and both matches will be fully capped friendly matches.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City FC Women), Olivia Clarke (Nettleham Ladies), Emma Gibbon (Tottenham Hotspur), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women), Gemma Evans (Bristol City WFC), Natasha Harding (Reading Women), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies), Helen Ward (Watford Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion WFC), Charlie Estcourt (Reading Women), Hannah Miles (Cardiff City Ladies), Cori Williams (Cardiff City Ladies), Kelly Isaac (Cardiff City Ladies), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur LFC), Emma Jones (Unattached), Grace Horrell (Cardiff City Ladies), Ella Powell (Georgia State University), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies), Chloe Williams (Wolverhampton Wanderers WFC), Ffion Morgan (Cardiff City Ladies), Tamsyn Sibanda (Arsenal Ladies)