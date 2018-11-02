Celtic: Brendan Rodgers & James Forrest win October awards

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dundee 0-5 Celtic

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers and James Forrest have won the Scottish Premiership's manager and player of the month awards for October.

The Scottish champions recorded heavy league victories over St Johnstone, Hibernian and Dundee last month.

Winger Forrest, 27, scored four goals in Celtic's 6-0 rout of the Saints and started the 4-2 win against Hibs.

He netted the third of five Celtic goals as Rodgers' men hammered bottom side Dundee on Wednesday.

After a slow start to the domestic season and a disappointing exit from the Champions League, the Celtic boss said his team are "getting back to how we know we can play".

Speaking after the Dens Park rout, he added: "The creativity, the scoring of goals, but also not conceding any. The level of our game is definitely improving."

Celtic remain on track for a third straight domestic treble after beating Hearts 3-0 to reach the League Cup final on Sunday.