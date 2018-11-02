Rangers: Steven Gerrard can cope with 'a couple of dodgy results' - Gary McAllister

Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister have been left frustrated by recent results

Steven Gerrard will cope with "a couple of dodgy little results" for Rangers thanks to his top-level experience, says assistant Gary McAllister.

The Glasgow side were held at home by Spartak Moscow and Kilmarnock either side of their League Cup semi-final defeat by Aberdeen.

"It's something he has coped with as a Liverpool and England captain and player," McAllister said of Gerrard.

"So this period is something I know he can handle."

Gerrard is in his first management job having previously been on the Liverpool backroom staff along with McAllister.

The assistant, who replaced his manager at Friday's pre-match media conference, recognised that it is the first time Gerrard has faced adversity in his current role.

"But, as a player, he has had plenty of disappointments," he stressed. "He's had some massive highs, that's never in question, but he's a guy who knows how to deal with the down side of the game."

McAllister said that Rangers' players could not "use tiredness, fatigue or amount of games as an excuse" because they had a large squad and a quality fitness regime.

Indeed, he thought their return to the European scene meant that expectation levels were again high among the club's fans and pointed out that some players were experiencing for the first time playing a run of such high-pressure fixtures.

McAllister admitted there is a sense of frustration at Ibrox considering they "have bossed games, controlled possession but have lacked quality in the final third".

He thought the secret was to show more composure in the final third and for team-mates to provide more support for striker Alfredo Morelos.

Creative on-loan Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria will be available for Saturday's trip to face St Mirren having been missing against Kilmarnock through injury, while striker Kyle Lafferty should shake of a knock picked up against Kilmarnock.

McAllister added that Eros Grezda, who has had four substitute appearances after recovering from injury, is beginning to show the "swagger" that persuaded Rangers to sign the Albania winger from Osijek this summer.

Rangers go into Saturday's game against the Premiership's second-bottom side sitting in fourth, three points behind third-top Kilmarnock and eight adrift of leaders Hearts.