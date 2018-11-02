Martin Woods: Midfielder signs short-term deal with Dundee

Martin Woods played under Dens Park manager Jim McIntyre at Ross County

Midfielder Martin Woods has been reunited with manager Jim McIntyre after signing a deal with Dundee until January.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving relegated Partick Thistle at the end of last season.

McIntyre took Woods to Ross County in 2014, with the former Doncaster player joining Thistle in the summer of 2017.

Woods, who has been training with Dundee in recent weeks, played 21 games during his one term at Firhill.

The Premiership's bottom club travel to Motherwell on Saturday looking to improve on a record of 10 defeats in 11 league outings.

McIntyre has lost all three matches since replacing Neil McCann, conceding 12 goals and scoring none.