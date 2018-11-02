Neil Cutler: Aston Villa boss Dean Smith brings in ex-Walsall goalkeeping coach from WBA

Neil Cutler represented both West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa as a player

Aston Villa have appointed West Bromwich Albion's Neil Cutler as the club's new goalkeeping coach.

Cutler, 42, is reunited with Villa head coach Dean Smith, who first employed him in his time as Walsall manager.

He had only been with West Brom since January, when Albion had to pay a compensation fee as Cutler was under contract with the Saddlers until 2019.

Wolverhampton-born Cutler began his playing career at Albion, before joining Villa as cover for David James.

Cutler also turned out for Chester City, Crewe Alexandra, Stoke City, Stockport County and Rotherham United during his 15-year playing career, after which he also served as goalkeeping coach at Bury, Scunthorpe United and Walsall.

After staying on when Smith left Walsall in December 2015, he stepped up to become right-hand man at Bescot, on top of his goalkeeper coach duties, when Jon Whitney replaced Sean O'Driscoll as manager in March 2016.