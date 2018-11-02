Match ends, Napoli 5, Empoli 1.
Napoli 5-1 Empoli: Dries Mertens scores hat-trick in comfortable win
Dries Mertens scored a wonderful hat-trick as Napoli thrashed Empoli to move into second place in Serie A.
Lorenzo Insigne slotted home from Kalidou Koulibaly's ball to open the scoring before a brilliant 25-yard Mertens strike.
Francesco Caputo gave Empoli hope but another fine Mertens shot from outside the box put Napoli 3-1 up.
Arkadiusz Milik scored a fourth, before Mertens rounded the goalkeeper to score his third goal in injury time.
Napoli overtake Inter Milan into second place, while Empoli remain in the relegation zone with one win so far.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 27Karnezis
- 2Malcuit
- 19Maksimovic
- 26Koulibaly
- 23Hysaj
- 8RuizSubstituted forCallejónat 63'minutes
- 30RogSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 63'minutes
- 42Diawara
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forMilikat 83'minutes
- 14Mertens
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Callejón
- 11Ounas
- 17Hamsik
- 22D'Andrea
- 25Ospina
- 31Ghoulam
- 33Albiol
- 99Milik
Empoli
- 1Provedel
- 2Di LorenzoBooked at 86mins
- 26Silvestre
- 22Maietta
- 13Antonelli
- 18AcquahSubstituted forZajcat 67'minutes
- 10BennacerBooked at 42mins
- 8Traore
- 33KrunicSubstituted forPasqualat 68'minutes
- 48UcanSubstituted forLa Guminaat 79'minutes
- 11Caputo
Substitutes
- 4Brighi
- 5Veseli
- 6Zajc
- 20La Gumina
- 21Terracciano
- 23Pasqual
- 27Untersee
- 28Capezzi
- 29Marcjanik
- 32Rasmussen
- 66Mráz
- 99Fulignati
- Referee:
- Luca Pairetto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 5, Empoli 1.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 5, Empoli 1. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Matías Silvestre (Empoli) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Pasqual with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Nikola Maksimovic.
Foul by Luca Antonelli (Empoli).
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 4, Empoli 1. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Ismael Bennacer (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) because of an injury.
Booking
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli).
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Luca Antonelli (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luca Antonelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Orestis Karnezis.
Attempt saved. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miha Zajc with a cross.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Kevin Malcuit.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Antonino La Gumina replaces Salih Ucan.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Manuel Pasqual (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Attempt missed. Matías Silvestre (Empoli) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Manuel Pasqual with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Allan.
Attempt blocked. Salih Ucan (Empoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Salih Ucan (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismael Bennacer.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Nikola Maksimovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Manuel Pasqual replaces Rade Krunic.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Miha Zajc replaces Afriyie Acquah.
Luca Antonelli (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 3, Empoli 1. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Callejón.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Allan replaces Marko Rog.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. José Callejón replaces Fabián Ruiz.
Attempt missed. Salih Ucan (Empoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.