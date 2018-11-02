Galatasaray 2-2 Fenerbahce: Three sent off in post-match derby brawl

A mass fight took part in the centre circle at the final whistle

Three players were sent off after the final whistle following a brawl of 30 players and staff as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce drew the Istanbul derby.

Galatasaray's Badou Ndiaye, on loan from Stoke, Fenerbahce's former Tottenham forward Roberto Soldado and Jailson were all given red cards.

Struggling Fenerbahce had come from 2-0 down to rescue a draw.

The hosts looked in control through Ryan Donk and Martin Linnes before Mathieu Valbuena and Jailson goals.