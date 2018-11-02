Galatasaray 2-2 Fenerbahce: Three sent off in post-match derby brawl
-
- From the section European Football
Three players were sent off after the final whistle following a brawl of 30 players and staff as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce drew the Istanbul derby.
Galatasaray's Badou Ndiaye, on loan from Stoke, Fenerbahce's former Tottenham forward Roberto Soldado and Jailson were all given red cards.
Struggling Fenerbahce had come from 2-0 down to rescue a draw.
The hosts looked in control through Ryan Donk and Martin Linnes before Mathieu Valbuena and Jailson goals.
Line-ups
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 14Linnes
- 43Kabak
- 4Aziz
- 19Bayram
- 10BelhandaBooked at 90mins
- 15Donk
- 17B NdiayeBooked at 90minsSubstituted forPereira Roqueat 88'minutes
- 21OnyekuruSubstituted forFeghouliat 86'minutes
- 11GümüsBooked at 61mins
- 7Mendes RodriguesSubstituted forInanat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Pereira Roque
- 5Calik
- 8Inan
- 9Derdiyok
- 13Cipe
- 35Akgün
- 52Yuksel
- 88Celik
- 89Feghouli
Fenerbahçe
- 35Tekin
- 4IslaBooked at 66mins
- 33NeustädterBooked at 23mins
- 37Skrtel
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 32Marques SiqueiraBooked at 90mins
- 99ElmasBooked at 33mins
- 20A Ayew
- 39BenziaSubstituted forPotukat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins
- 28ValbuenaSubstituted forSoldadoat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22FreySubstituted forReyesat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Köybasi
- 7Potuk
- 9Soldado
- 16Kadioglu
- 19Ozbayrakli
- 23Reyes
- 24Alici
- 25Özer
- 53Guveli
- 54Ersu
- Referee:
- Firat Aydinus
Match Stats
Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamFenerbahçe
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16