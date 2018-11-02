Aston Villa see off struggling Bolton

Aston Villa eased to their second straight home win under new boss Dean Smith with a 2-0 win against Bolton.

Jack Grealish's fourth-minute strike gave Villa the perfect start, but all they could add to it was a second-half header from skipper James Chester.

Villa's victory - only their fifth in 16 Championship games this season - lifts them four places to 13th.

Phil Parkinson's Bolton have now managed just one win in 12 and are winless in their past seven games.