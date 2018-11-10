The FA Cup - First Round
Maidenhead United12:30Portsmouth
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Portsmouth

  • From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 2Clerima
  • 6Kilgour
  • 24Massey
  • 3Steer
  • 4Odametey
  • 5Obileye
  • 8Comley
  • 16Upward
  • 17Clifton
  • 10Kelly

Substitutes

  • 7Rodrigues Alves
  • 9Bird
  • 11Worsfold
  • 12Hamann
  • 18Akintunde
  • 20Owusu
  • 26Mulley

Portsmouth

  • 15MacGillivray
  • 20Thompson
  • 5Clarke
  • 16Whatmough
  • 3Brown
  • 7Naylor
  • 32Thompson
  • 10Lowe
  • 26Evans
  • 11Curtis
  • 9Hawkins

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 6Burgess
  • 8Pitman
  • 18Dennis
  • 22Wheeler
  • 33Close
  • 38Haunstrup
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories