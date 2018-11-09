The FA Cup - First Round
Metropolitan Police15:00Newport
Venue: Imber Court

Metropolitan Police v Newport County

FA Cup trophy
FA Cup first round: Met Police v Newport County
Venue: Imber Court Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and FM in south east Wales. Live updates on Final Score, BBC One and pre-match build-up on Football Focus

The Metropolitan Police will be without new signings Ollie Robinson and Luke Robertson as they are cup-tied.

The Southern League Premier Division South side are also without Alex Fisher who misses out through injury.

Newport are boosted by Fraser Franks' return from suspension.

Defenders Mark O'Brien and Scott Bennett are also expected to be fit after injuries, but midfielders Andrew Crofts and Joss Labadie are still not available due to injuries.

Saturday 10th November 2018

  • Metropolitan PoliceMetropolitan Police15:00NewportNewport County
