Metropolitan Police v Newport County

FA Cup first round: Met Police v Newport County Venue: Imber Court Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and FM in south east Wales. Live updates on Final Score, BBC One and pre-match build-up on Football Focus

The Metropolitan Police will be without new signings Ollie Robinson and Luke Robertson as they are cup-tied.

The Southern League Premier Division South side are also without Alex Fisher who misses out through injury.

Newport are boosted by Fraser Franks' return from suspension.

Defenders Mark O'Brien and Scott Bennett are also expected to be fit after injuries, but midfielders Andrew Crofts and Joss Labadie are still not available due to injuries.