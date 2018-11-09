Reading v Ipswich Town
Reading hope forward Yakou Meite will recover in time to face bottom-placed Ipswich after picking up an ankle injury against Bristol City.
Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back) is out for up to six weeks, while goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola is doubtful.
Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has no fresh injury concerns since his first match in charge against Preston.
Midfielder Jon Nolan (dead leg) remains out following a knock in training, and Grant Ward looks set to miss out again.
Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"I think this is a really complicated game because if I, the players, or the fans think this is going to be easy, they're wrong.
"It's a team who are fighting for their football lives like us. That makes it a very hard game.
"A new manager as well is working with them and he and the squad will be searching hard for the win.
"I think that makes it the hardest game of the season."
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk:
"I have to say the players have been great taking on board new ideas and working with me. They've given everything in training.
"They're doing all the right things and that's all I can ask for. We're ready for the game and looking forward to it.
"Since I've been at the club, the attitude's not been a problem. The team seem really close.
"We need everybody, not just 18 guys in the matchday squad, to be at a level where they can step in to do a job if needed at short notice."
Match facts
- Reading lost their last home league match against Ipswich, a 0-4 defeat against the Tractors Boys in April 2018.
- Ipswich completed a league double over Reading last season, their first over the Royals since the 2008-09 season.
- Reading have won three of their past four Championship home games (L1), more than they'd managed in their previous 17 at the Madejski (W2 D5 L10).
- Ipswich have lost six of their eight Championship away games this season (W1 D1). However, their only victory this season has come on the road.
- 10 points from 16 games is Ipswich's lowest return at this stage of a league season since 2001-02 (9), when they relegated from the Premier League.
- Yakou Meite has scored four league goals for Reading this season in 15 games; more than he scored in 31 games for Sochaux in Ligue 2 last season (3 goals).