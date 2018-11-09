Reading v Ipswich Town

Yakou Meite has scored in three of Reading's four home wins this season

Reading hope forward Yakou Meite will recover in time to face bottom-placed Ipswich after picking up an ankle injury against Bristol City.

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back) is out for up to six weeks, while goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola is doubtful.

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has no fresh injury concerns since his first match in charge against Preston.

Midfielder Jon Nolan (dead leg) remains out following a knock in training, and Grant Ward looks set to miss out again.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"I think this is a really complicated game because if I, the players, or the fans think this is going to be easy, they're wrong.

"It's a team who are fighting for their football lives like us. That makes it a very hard game.

"A new manager as well is working with them and he and the squad will be searching hard for the win.

"I think that makes it the hardest game of the season."

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"I have to say the players have been great taking on board new ideas and working with me. They've given everything in training.

"They're doing all the right things and that's all I can ask for. We're ready for the game and looking forward to it.

"Since I've been at the club, the attitude's not been a problem. The team seem really close.

"We need everybody, not just 18 guys in the matchday squad, to be at a level where they can step in to do a job if needed at short notice."

