Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn will start the match one point off the play-off places

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper David Raya could feature for Tony Mowbray's side against Rotherham United despite having a broken nose.

Raya suffered the injury in their draw with West Bromwich Albion, but could play wearing a protective mask.

Rotherham will be without suspended Will Vaulks for the trip to Ewood Park as he serves a one-match ban.

Vaulks picked up the ban after five yellow cards, but was already carrying an existing hip problem.

Match facts