Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United
- From the section Championship
Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper David Raya could feature for Tony Mowbray's side against Rotherham United despite having a broken nose.
Raya suffered the injury in their draw with West Bromwich Albion, but could play wearing a protective mask.
Rotherham will be without suspended Will Vaulks for the trip to Ewood Park as he serves a one-match ban.
Vaulks picked up the ban after five yellow cards, but was already carrying an existing hip problem.
Match facts
- Blackburn are unbeaten in seven league games against Rotherham (W5 D2) since a 0-2 defeat in September 2014.
- At Ewood Park against Blackburn, Rotherham have lost each of their last eight matches in all competitions since a 3-0 win in September 1979.
- Blackburn have only lost one of their eight Championship games at Ewood Park this season (W3 D4), winning each of the last two at home.
- Rotherham have picked up just two points and scored three goals in eight Championship away games this season; no side have fewer.
- Rotherham are one of two Championship clubs yet to take the lead in an away game this season alongside Millwall.
- Bradley Dack has been directly involved in 14 goals in his 14 appearances for Blackburn Rovers in all competitions this season (9 goals, 5 assists).