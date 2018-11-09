Championship
Blackburn15:00Rotherham
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray's Blackburn will start the match one point off the play-off places
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper David Raya could feature for Tony Mowbray's side against Rotherham United despite having a broken nose.

Raya suffered the injury in their draw with West Bromwich Albion, but could play wearing a protective mask.

Rotherham will be without suspended Will Vaulks for the trip to Ewood Park as he serves a one-match ban.

Vaulks picked up the ban after five yellow cards, but was already carrying an existing hip problem.

Match facts

  • Blackburn are unbeaten in seven league games against Rotherham (W5 D2) since a 0-2 defeat in September 2014.
  • At Ewood Park against Blackburn, Rotherham have lost each of their last eight matches in all competitions since a 3-0 win in September 1979.
  • Blackburn have only lost one of their eight Championship games at Ewood Park this season (W3 D4), winning each of the last two at home.
  • Rotherham have picked up just two points and scored three goals in eight Championship away games this season; no side have fewer.
  • Rotherham are one of two Championship clubs yet to take the lead in an away game this season alongside Millwall.
  • Bradley Dack has been directly involved in 14 goals in his 14 appearances for Blackburn Rovers in all competitions this season (9 goals, 5 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1686228131530
2Norwich169342417730
3Sheff Utd169252719829
4Middlesbrough16772178928
5Derby168442517828
6Nottm Forest166822316726
7West Brom167453324925
8Blackburn166731920-125
9Swansea166551813523
10Birmingham165832017323
11QPR167271520-523
12Bristol City166462018222
13Brentford165652520521
14Aston Villa165652423121
15Stoke165651920-121
16Wigan166281924-520
17Sheff Wed165472130-919
18Rotherham164571322-917
19Millwall164481925-616
20Bolton164481122-1116
21Preston163672530-515
22Reading164392227-515
23Hull164391321-815
24Ipswich161781226-1410
