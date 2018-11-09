Derby County v Aston Villa

Derby County striker Jack Marriott has scored five goals in the Rams' last six games

Derby County are again without injured on-loan Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for Saturday's visit of Aston Villa.

Martyn Waghorn is a major doubt after being forced off with a hamstring problem in last Saturday's 3-1 home win against Birmingham City.

Villa have Iceland midfielder Birkir Bjarnason back after missing the win over Bolton with a groin injury.

In this meeting of fifth against 14th, Albert Adomah should start again after shaking off his knee problem.

But Jack Grealish is just one booking away from a one-match ban with Villa just a game away from the derby against Birmingham City on 25 November,

New Villa boss Dean Smith has so far won both of home matches and lost two away games since taking charge.

Match facts