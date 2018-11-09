Derby County v Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
Derby County are again without injured on-loan Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for Saturday's visit of Aston Villa.
Martyn Waghorn is a major doubt after being forced off with a hamstring problem in last Saturday's 3-1 home win against Birmingham City.
Villa have Iceland midfielder Birkir Bjarnason back after missing the win over Bolton with a groin injury.
In this meeting of fifth against 14th, Albert Adomah should start again after shaking off his knee problem.
But Jack Grealish is just one booking away from a one-match ban with Villa just a game away from the derby against Birmingham City on 25 November,
New Villa boss Dean Smith has so far won both of home matches and lost two away games since taking charge.
Match facts
- Derby County have lost just one of their last five home league matches against Aston Villa - a 6-0 defeat in April 2008.
- Villa have won four of their last seven league games against Derby, but did not win either of last season's meetings.
- Since losing 4-1 to Leeds in their opening home league game this season, Derby are unbeaten in seven games at Pride Park.
- Villa are without a win on the road in the Championship since their opening weekend victory at Hull - and have lost their lost three.
- Derby forward Jack Marriott has been directly involved in seven goals in his last six Championship appearances (five goals, two assists).
- Villa head coach Dean Smith has already lost once at Pride Park this season, 3-1 in September with Brentford.