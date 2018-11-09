Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough side are hoping for an 11th clean sheet in the Championship this season

Middlesbrough have centre-half Daniel Ayala available after suspension, although Danny Batth has helped keep two clean sheets in his absence.

The Teessiders have only conceded eight goals in the Championship this term.

Wigan Athletic will be without captain Sam Morsy, who serves a one-game suspension for accruing his fifth yellow card against Leeds United.

Midfilder Nick Powell is struggling with tendonitis, while defender Chey Dunkley has had surgery on his knee.

Match facts