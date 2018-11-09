Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic
-
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough have centre-half Daniel Ayala available after suspension, although Danny Batth has helped keep two clean sheets in his absence.
The Teessiders have only conceded eight goals in the Championship this term.
Wigan Athletic will be without captain Sam Morsy, who serves a one-game suspension for accruing his fifth yellow card against Leeds United.
Midfilder Nick Powell is struggling with tendonitis, while defender Chey Dunkley has had surgery on his knee.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in seven league meetings with Wigan (W3 D4) since losing 0-1 in August 2007.
- Wigan haven't scored a single goal in their last four league visits to the Riverside against Middlesbrough.
- Middlesbrough have drawn each of their last three league games, they haven't recorded four league draws in a row since August 2016 (five successive draws).
- Wigan have conceded eight goals in their last three Championship outings; as many as they had conceded in their previous eight in the competition.
- Middlesbrough have kept 10 clean sheets in the Championship this season; three more than any other side.
- Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is winless in nine matches against Wigan in all competitions (D6 L3) since a 2-0 win in May 2009 when he was Stoke manager.