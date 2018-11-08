Queens Park Rangers v Brentford
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Geoff Cameron could return from a hamstring problem after missing the 1-0 defeat at Blackburn on Saturday.
However, on-loan striker Tomer Hemed is a doubt with a groin problem.
Brentford will assess Lewis Macleod (hamstring) but fellow midfielder Kamo Mokotjo (calf) is sidelined.
Forward Emiliano Marcondes (foot) is nearing fitness while left-back Rico Henry is working his way back from a long-term knee injury.
Match facts
- QPR have not beaten London rivals Brentford in a league game since March 2016 - they have drawn one and lost three since.
- Brentford are unbeaten in three games at Loftus Road in all competitions (W2 D1), though they drew 2-2 in their last match there despite being 2-0 ahead.
- QPR have won their last two home league games, keeping a clean sheet each time. They last won three in a row without reply in March 2016, with the third game in that run a 3-0 victory over Brentford.
- Brentford are winless in their last 10 away league games (D5 L5), conceding at least once in all of these games.
- QPR manager Steve McClaren has not beaten Brentford in three Championship meetings against them (D2 L1) - his only win over the Bees came in October 2002 as Middlesbrough manager, a 4-1 win in the League Cup.
- Brentford's Neal Maupay is the Championship's top scorer so far this season (11 goals), though the Frenchman has failed to score in his last two games.