Championship
Bolton15:00Swansea
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Swansea City

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton
Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton signed a new contract running until 2021 on Tuesday
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson hopes to have Sammy Ameobi back as they welcome Swansea City to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ameobi has been out for two months after sustaining ankle ligament damage versus QPR in September.

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is set to end a nine-month recovery from serious injury and make his return.

The 29-year-old has not played since damaging knee ligaments in a Premier League defeat by Leicester in February.

Match facts

  • Bolton have faced just Swansea in 17 home matches in all competitions, losing just once (W9 D7), a 1-4 defeat in September 1980.
  • Swansea have won just one of their last 12 matches against Bolton in all competitions (D5 L6), a 3-1 win in October 2011.
  • Bolton have lost each of their last three league games at home without scoring; the Trotters have never lost and failed to score in four successive home league games in their history.
  • Swansea have failed to score in nine of their last 13 league away trips, netting just six goals (W2 D5 L6) - they've only managed one goal in their last five outings.
  • Bolton boss Phil Parkinson hasn't faced Swansea since the 2013 League Cup final at Wembley, when his Bradford City side were hammered 5-0.
  • Only Neal Maupay (18) and Lewis Grabban (17) have netted more goals in the Championship in 2018 than Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie (16).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th November 2018

  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00HullHull City
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00RotherhamRotherham United
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • DerbyDerby County15:00Aston VillaAston Villa
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00MillwallMillwall
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00StokeStoke City
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • ReadingReading15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion17:30LeedsLeeds United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1686228131530
2Norwich169342417730
3Sheff Utd169252719829
4Middlesbrough16772178928
5Derby168442517828
6Nottm Forest166822316726
7West Brom167453324925
8Blackburn166731920-125
9Swansea166551813523
10Birmingham165832017323
11QPR167271520-523
12Bristol City166462018222
13Brentford165652520521
14Aston Villa165652423121
15Stoke165651920-121
16Wigan166281924-520
17Sheff Wed165472130-919
18Rotherham164571322-917
19Millwall164481925-616
20Bolton164481122-1116
21Preston163672530-515
22Reading164392227-515
23Hull164391321-815
24Ipswich161781226-1410
View full Championship table

