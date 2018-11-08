Bolton Wanderers v Swansea City

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton signed a new contract running until 2021 on Tuesday

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson hopes to have Sammy Ameobi back as they welcome Swansea City to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ameobi has been out for two months after sustaining ankle ligament damage versus QPR in September.

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is set to end a nine-month recovery from serious injury and make his return.

The 29-year-old has not played since damaging knee ligaments in a Premier League defeat by Leicester in February.

