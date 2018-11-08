Bolton Wanderers v Swansea City
-
- From the section Championship
Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson hopes to have Sammy Ameobi back as they welcome Swansea City to the University of Bolton Stadium.
Ameobi has been out for two months after sustaining ankle ligament damage versus QPR in September.
Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is set to end a nine-month recovery from serious injury and make his return.
The 29-year-old has not played since damaging knee ligaments in a Premier League defeat by Leicester in February.
Match facts
- Bolton have faced just Swansea in 17 home matches in all competitions, losing just once (W9 D7), a 1-4 defeat in September 1980.
- Swansea have won just one of their last 12 matches against Bolton in all competitions (D5 L6), a 3-1 win in October 2011.
- Bolton have lost each of their last three league games at home without scoring; the Trotters have never lost and failed to score in four successive home league games in their history.
- Swansea have failed to score in nine of their last 13 league away trips, netting just six goals (W2 D5 L6) - they've only managed one goal in their last five outings.
- Bolton boss Phil Parkinson hasn't faced Swansea since the 2013 League Cup final at Wembley, when his Bradford City side were hammered 5-0.
- Only Neal Maupay (18) and Lewis Grabban (17) have netted more goals in the Championship in 2018 than Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie (16).