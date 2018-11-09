Nottingham Forest v Stoke City

Media playback is not supported on this device McClean has received death threats - Rowett

James McClean will be in Stoke's squad to travel to Nottingham Forest despite further headlines about his decision not to wear a poppy on his shirt.

The Republic of Ireland international was the subject of abuse from home and away fans during last weekend's home draw with Middlesbrough.

Tom Ince, however, is out (hernia), while Erik Pieters and Mame Biram Diouf return from injury.

Forest have Jack Colback available again after suspension.

More is expected to be seen of new Forest arrival Karim Ansarifard after the striker make a late debut appearance for the club in last week's win against Sheffield United.

Match facts