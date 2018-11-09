Nottingham Forest v Stoke City
James McClean will be in Stoke's squad to travel to Nottingham Forest despite further headlines about his decision not to wear a poppy on his shirt.
The Republic of Ireland international was the subject of abuse from home and away fans during last weekend's home draw with Middlesbrough.
Tom Ince, however, is out (hernia), while Erik Pieters and Mame Biram Diouf return from injury.
Forest have Jack Colback available again after suspension.
More is expected to be seen of new Forest arrival Karim Ansarifard after the striker make a late debut appearance for the club in last week's win against Sheffield United.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have already beaten Stoke once this season - a 3-2 win in the League Cup third round.
- Stoke have lost five of their past six visits to the City Ground in all competitions (D1) since winning 3-2 against Nottingham Forest in September 1993.
- Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their past 11 Championship home games (W6 D4). They've scored in all eight of their league games at the City Ground this season.
- Stoke have won two of their past three away league games (D1), as many as they had in their previous 24 on the road (W2 D10 L12).
- Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban has scored nine goals in his last nine Championship games.
- All four Championship encounters between Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka and Stoke boss Gary Rowett have ended as draws.