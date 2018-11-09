Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Stoke
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Stoke City

Media playback is not supported on this device

McClean has received death threats - Rowett
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

James McClean will be in Stoke's squad to travel to Nottingham Forest despite further headlines about his decision not to wear a poppy on his shirt.

The Republic of Ireland international was the subject of abuse from home and away fans during last weekend's home draw with Middlesbrough.

Tom Ince, however, is out (hernia), while Erik Pieters and Mame Biram Diouf return from injury.

Forest have Jack Colback available again after suspension.

More is expected to be seen of new Forest arrival Karim Ansarifard after the striker make a late debut appearance for the club in last week's win against Sheffield United.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have already beaten Stoke once this season - a 3-2 win in the League Cup third round.
  • Stoke have lost five of their past six visits to the City Ground in all competitions (D1) since winning 3-2 against Nottingham Forest in September 1993.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their past 11 Championship home games (W6 D4). They've scored in all eight of their league games at the City Ground this season.
  • Stoke have won two of their past three away league games (D1), as many as they had in their previous 24 on the road (W2 D10 L12).
  • Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban has scored nine goals in his last nine Championship games.
  • All four Championship encounters between Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka and Stoke boss Gary Rowett have ended as draws.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1686228131530
2Norwich169342417730
3Sheff Utd169252719829
4Middlesbrough16772178928
5Derby168442517828
6Nottm Forest166822316726
7West Brom167453324925
8Blackburn166731920-125
9Swansea166551813523
10Birmingham165832017323
11QPR167271520-523
12Bristol City166462018222
13Brentford165652520521
14Aston Villa165652423121
15Stoke165651920-121
16Wigan166281924-520
17Sheff Wed165472130-919
18Rotherham164571322-917
19Millwall164481925-616
20Bolton164481122-1116
21Preston163672530-515
22Reading164392227-515
23Hull164391321-815
24Ipswich161781226-1410
View full Championship table

Top Stories