Birmingham City v Hull City

Nigel Adkins' Hull City have won both their last two Championship matches 1-0

Birmingham City are without suspended midfielder Gary Gardner for the visit of Hull City.

He has a one-game ban after his fifth Championship yellow card of the season in the 3-1 defeat at Derby, so Charlie Lakin stands by, with David Davis and Jacques Maghoma both still out.

On top of defender Angus MacDonald's long-term deep vein thrombosis problem, Nouha Dicko (hamstring) is also out.

And Evandro has now suffered a calf strain on top of his hamstring injury.

Blues have still only lost once at St Andrew's since Garry Monk took over on 4 March - and that was in his first game in charge, 1-0 against his old club Middlesbrough.

Monk's men, who had gone 11 games without defeat until losing at Derby on 3 November, are 10th, just three points off a play-off place and eight points clear of 23rd-placed Hull.

