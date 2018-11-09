Birmingham City v Hull City
Birmingham City are without suspended midfielder Gary Gardner for the visit of Hull City.
He has a one-game ban after his fifth Championship yellow card of the season in the 3-1 defeat at Derby, so Charlie Lakin stands by, with David Davis and Jacques Maghoma both still out.
On top of defender Angus MacDonald's long-term deep vein thrombosis problem, Nouha Dicko (hamstring) is also out.
And Evandro has now suffered a calf strain on top of his hamstring injury.
Blues have still only lost once at St Andrew's since Garry Monk took over on 4 March - and that was in his first game in charge, 1-0 against his old club Middlesbrough.
Monk's men, who had gone 11 games without defeat until losing at Derby on 3 November, are 10th, just three points off a play-off place and eight points clear of 23rd-placed Hull.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have both won their last two home league games against Hull (1-0 in March 2016 and 3-0 in March 2018).
- Hull, who beat Birmingham 6-1 at the KC Stadium last season, have scored 16 goals in their last six league games against Blues.
- Birmingham boss Garry Monk lost his first league game against Hull in April 2014, as Swansea manager. He has since won each of his last four.
- Birmingham are unbeaten in their last 13 league games at St Andrew's, winning each of the last three. Blues last won four in a row in January 2016.
- Five of Hull's last six Championship games have finished 1-0 (two wins, three defeats). The other game ended 1-1.
- Hull manager Nigel Adkins has seen nine goals conceded in his last two league meetings with Birmingham (a 6-1 defeat with Reading in December 2014 and last season's 3-0 loss with Hull).