Birmingham15:00Hull
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Hull City

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins
Nigel Adkins' Hull City have won both their last two Championship matches 1-0
Birmingham City are without suspended midfielder Gary Gardner for the visit of Hull City.

He has a one-game ban after his fifth Championship yellow card of the season in the 3-1 defeat at Derby, so Charlie Lakin stands by, with David Davis and Jacques Maghoma both still out.

On top of defender Angus MacDonald's long-term deep vein thrombosis problem, Nouha Dicko (hamstring) is also out.

And Evandro has now suffered a calf strain on top of his hamstring injury.

Blues have still only lost once at St Andrew's since Garry Monk took over on 4 March - and that was in his first game in charge, 1-0 against his old club Middlesbrough.

Monk's men, who had gone 11 games without defeat until losing at Derby on 3 November, are 10th, just three points off a play-off place and eight points clear of 23rd-placed Hull.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City have both won their last two home league games against Hull (1-0 in March 2016 and 3-0 in March 2018).
  • Hull, who beat Birmingham 6-1 at the KC Stadium last season, have scored 16 goals in their last six league games against Blues.
  • Birmingham boss Garry Monk lost his first league game against Hull in April 2014, as Swansea manager. He has since won each of his last four.
  • Birmingham are unbeaten in their last 13 league games at St Andrew's, winning each of the last three. Blues last won four in a row in January 2016.
  • Five of Hull's last six Championship games have finished 1-0 (two wins, three defeats). The other game ended 1-1.
  • Hull manager Nigel Adkins has seen nine goals conceded in his last two league meetings with Birmingham (a 6-1 defeat with Reading in December 2014 and last season's 3-0 loss with Hull).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1686228131530
2Norwich169342417730
3Sheff Utd169252719829
4Middlesbrough16772178928
5Derby168442517828
6Nottm Forest166822316726
7West Brom167453324925
8Blackburn166731920-125
9Swansea166551813523
10Birmingham165832017323
11QPR167271520-523
12Bristol City166462018222
13Brentford165652520521
14Aston Villa165652423121
15Stoke165651920-121
16Wigan166281924-520
17Sheff Wed165472130-919
18Rotherham164571322-917
19Millwall164481925-616
20Bolton164481122-1116
21Preston163672530-515
22Reading164392227-515
23Hull164391321-815
24Ipswich161781226-1410
