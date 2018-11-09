Norwich City v Millwall
Norwich City have Jordan Rhodes and Todd Cantwell available after they missed the win at Sheffield Wednesday.
Mario Vrancic and Timm Klose should recover from knocks to play, while defenders Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean are close to returns.
Millwall could start midfielder Jed Wallace, who played 30 minutes on his return from a calf problem last week.
Neil Harris may also recall striker Steve Morison, with Aiden O'Brien and James Meredith also in contention.
Match facts
- Norwich are unbeaten in their last 20 home matches against Millwall in all competitions (W13 D7) since losing 0-3 in November 1968.
- Millwall have lost four of their last five league games against Norwich, winning the other 4-0 at The Den last season.
- After winning just one of their opening six league games this season (D2 L3), Norwich have won eight of their last 10 in the Championship (D1 L1).
- Only Rotherham (3) have scored fewer away Championship goals this season than Millwall (4).
- Millwall are winless in their last 10 Championship away games, drawing three and losing seven.
- Three different Norwich players have scored a brace across their last four Championship games (Timm Klose, Jordan Rhodes and Teemu Pukki).