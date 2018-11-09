Norwich City v Millwall

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has scored 11 goals for Norwich and Finland this season

Norwich City have Jordan Rhodes and Todd Cantwell available after they missed the win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Mario Vrancic and Timm Klose should recover from knocks to play, while defenders Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean are close to returns.

Millwall could start midfielder Jed Wallace, who played 30 minutes on his return from a calf problem last week.

Neil Harris may also recall striker Steve Morison, with Aiden O'Brien and James Meredith also in contention.

Match facts