Norwich15:00Millwall
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Millwall

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has scored 11 goals for Norwich and Finland this season
Norwich City have Jordan Rhodes and Todd Cantwell available after they missed the win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Mario Vrancic and Timm Klose should recover from knocks to play, while defenders Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean are close to returns.

Millwall could start midfielder Jed Wallace, who played 30 minutes on his return from a calf problem last week.

Neil Harris may also recall striker Steve Morison, with Aiden O'Brien and James Meredith also in contention.

Match facts

  • Norwich are unbeaten in their last 20 home matches against Millwall in all competitions (W13 D7) since losing 0-3 in November 1968.
  • Millwall have lost four of their last five league games against Norwich, winning the other 4-0 at The Den last season.
  • After winning just one of their opening six league games this season (D2 L3), Norwich have won eight of their last 10 in the Championship (D1 L1).
  • Only Rotherham (3) have scored fewer away Championship goals this season than Millwall (4).
  • Millwall are winless in their last 10 Championship away games, drawing three and losing seven.
  • Three different Norwich players have scored a brace across their last four Championship games (Timm Klose, Jordan Rhodes and Teemu Pukki).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1686228131530
2Norwich169342417730
3Sheff Utd169252719829
4Middlesbrough16772178928
5Derby168442517828
6Nottm Forest166822316726
7West Brom167453324925
8Blackburn166731920-125
9Swansea166551813523
10Birmingham165832017323
11QPR167271520-523
12Bristol City166462018222
13Brentford165652520521
14Aston Villa165652423121
15Stoke165651920-121
16Wigan166281924-520
17Sheff Wed165472130-919
18Rotherham164571322-917
19Millwall164481925-616
20Bolton164481122-1116
21Preston163672530-515
22Reading164392227-515
23Hull164391321-815
24Ipswich161781226-1410
View full Championship table

