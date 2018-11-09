Championship
Bristol City15:00Preston
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Preston North End

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is hoping for a first league win over Preston - at the 10th attempt
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Ex-Scunthorpe winger Hakeeb Adelakun is set to make his Bristol City debut after recovering from an ankle injury suffered during pre-season.

Mo Eisa, an unused substitute against Reading last week, is poised to feature for the first time since August.

Declan Rudd is expected to replace suspended Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, with Michael Crowe coming into the squad for the first time.

Andrew Hughes faces a fitness test after missing the draw with Ipswich.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost their last five league matches against Preston, conceding at least twice in every game.
  • Preston are unbeaten in six league visits to Ashton Gate against Bristol City (W4 D2) since a Robins side managed by Gary Johnson won 4-2 in January 2010.
  • Bristol City have lost each of their last two Championship matches, last losing three in a row in January.
  • Preston North End are yet to record a victory or a clean sheet on the road in the league so far in this campaign, picking up just three points (D3 L5) and conceding 16 goals.
  • In the Football League, Bristol City's Lee Johnson has managed nine games against Preston - he's lost eight of those and drew the other in March 2015 as Barnsley manager.
  • No player has been directly involved in more goals as a substitute in the Championship this season than Preston's Paul Gallagher (3 goals, 1 assist) - netting the equaliser last time out against Ipswich.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1686228131530
2Norwich169342417730
3Sheff Utd169252719829
4Middlesbrough16772178928
5Derby168442517828
6Nottm Forest166822316726
7West Brom167453324925
8Blackburn166731920-125
9Swansea166551813523
10Birmingham165832017323
11QPR167271520-523
12Bristol City166462018222
13Brentford165652520521
14Aston Villa165652423121
15Stoke165651920-121
16Wigan166281924-520
17Sheff Wed165472130-919
18Rotherham164571322-917
19Millwall164481925-616
20Bolton164481122-1116
21Preston163672530-515
22Reading164392227-515
23Hull164391321-815
24Ipswich161781226-1410
View full Championship table

Top Stories