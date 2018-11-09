Bristol City v Preston North End

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is hoping for a first league win over Preston - at the 10th attempt

Ex-Scunthorpe winger Hakeeb Adelakun is set to make his Bristol City debut after recovering from an ankle injury suffered during pre-season.

Mo Eisa, an unused substitute against Reading last week, is poised to feature for the first time since August.

Declan Rudd is expected to replace suspended Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, with Michael Crowe coming into the squad for the first time.

Andrew Hughes faces a fitness test after missing the draw with Ipswich.

