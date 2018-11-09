West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
West Brom, without a win in four, could welcome back defender Kieran Gibbs (hip), midfielder Gareth Barry and striker Dwight Gayle (both calf).
Defender Kyle Bartley is available again after missing the 1-0 defeat by Hull City because of suspension.
Leeds United are likely to go with the same XI that started Sunday's 2-1 win at Wigan.
Defenders Gaetano Berardi (hamstring) and Luke Ayling (knee) remain sidelined.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between West Brom and Leeds since January 2007 - the Baggies won 3-2 at Elland Road in a Championship match.
- Leeds have lost four of their last five matches against West Brom at the Hawthorns, winning the other in the Premier League in August 2002.
- Leeds have kept one clean sheet in their last 24 away league matches at West Brom - a 1-0 win in April 1972.
- After a seven game unbeaten run that saw them scored 18 goals (2.6 per game), West Brom are winless in their last four (D1 L3), scoring just twice in that run (0.5 per game).
- Leeds are the only team yet to lose a single point from a winning position in the Championship this season.
- Leeds' Kemar Roofe has scored in each of his last three league games - he has never previously scored in four consecutive league appearances.