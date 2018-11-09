Championship
West Brom17:30Leeds
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United

Kemar Roofe in action for Leeds
Kemar Roofe will hope to score for the fourth league game running
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

West Brom, without a win in four, could welcome back defender Kieran Gibbs (hip), midfielder Gareth Barry and striker Dwight Gayle (both calf).

Defender Kyle Bartley is available again after missing the 1-0 defeat by Hull City because of suspension.

Leeds United are likely to go with the same XI that started Sunday's 2-1 win at Wigan.

Defenders Gaetano Berardi (hamstring) and Luke Ayling (knee) remain sidelined.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between West Brom and Leeds since January 2007 - the Baggies won 3-2 at Elland Road in a Championship match.
  • Leeds have lost four of their last five matches against West Brom at the Hawthorns, winning the other in the Premier League in August 2002.
  • Leeds have kept one clean sheet in their last 24 away league matches at West Brom - a 1-0 win in April 1972.
  • After a seven game unbeaten run that saw them scored 18 goals (2.6 per game), West Brom are winless in their last four (D1 L3), scoring just twice in that run (0.5 per game).
  • Leeds are the only team yet to lose a single point from a winning position in the Championship this season.
  • Leeds' Kemar Roofe has scored in each of his last three league games - he has never previously scored in four consecutive league appearances.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1686228131530
2Norwich169342417730
3Sheff Utd169252719829
4Middlesbrough16772178928
5Derby168442517828
6Nottm Forest166822316726
7West Brom167453324925
8Blackburn166731920-125
9Swansea166551813523
10Birmingham165832017323
11QPR167271520-523
12Bristol City166462018222
13Brentford165652520521
14Aston Villa165652423121
15Stoke165651920-121
16Wigan166281924-520
17Sheff Wed165472130-919
18Rotherham164571322-917
19Millwall164481925-616
20Bolton164481122-1116
21Preston163672530-515
22Reading164392227-515
23Hull164391321-815
24Ipswich161781226-1410
View full Championship table

Top Stories