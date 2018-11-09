West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United

Kemar Roofe will hope to score for the fourth league game running

West Brom, without a win in four, could welcome back defender Kieran Gibbs (hip), midfielder Gareth Barry and striker Dwight Gayle (both calf).

Defender Kyle Bartley is available again after missing the 1-0 defeat by Hull City because of suspension.

Leeds United are likely to go with the same XI that started Sunday's 2-1 win at Wigan.

Defenders Gaetano Berardi (hamstring) and Luke Ayling (knee) remain sidelined.

Match facts