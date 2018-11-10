Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock
- Since a 4-0 victory for Hearts against Kilmarnock in December 2016, they have failed to net more than a single goal in any of their past six Scottish Premiership games against Killie (W2 D2 L2).
- Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their past two visits to Hearts in the Premiership (W1 D1), however, they last kept a clean sheet at Tyncastle Park in a 4-0 victory back in December 2013, conceding in each of their past six (13 goals in total).
- Hearts have failed to score in their past two league games (D1 L1), last failing to score in three consecutive Premiership games in December 2017.
- Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past seven league games on the road (W3 D3), including a 0-0 draw against Celtic at Celtic Park and a 1-1 draw against Rangers at Ibrox in their last away game.
- The absent Steven Naismith has been directly involved in 53% of Hearts' 19 Premiership goals so far this campaign (7 goals, 3 assists) - no player has had a hand in a higher percentage of their side's goals.