Dundee v St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- None of the previous 11 top-flight meetings between Dundee and St Mirren have ended in a draw (five wins for Dundee and six wins for St Mirren).
- Dundee will face St Mirren for the second time this season in the Scottish Premiership and will be looking to avoid back-to-back defeats against them, having lost at St Mirren Park on matchday one of this season.
- Dundee have lost 12 of their past 13 league games (W1) and have lost each of their past four games without scoring - the last side in the Premiership to lose five consecutive league games without scoring was opponents St Mirren in April 2015.
- St Mirren have lost 10 of their past 11 league games (D1), failing to score in six of their past eight games in the competition (L7).
- Despite scoring just two league goals so far this campaign, no player has scored a higher percentage of their sides goals than St Mirren's Daniel Mullen (40%).