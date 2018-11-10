St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical
- St Johnstone will be looking to extend their winning run against Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership to six games - their current run of five is their longest run of victories against a single opponent in the competition.
- Hamilton's last away victory against St Johnstone in the top flight came back in January 2015 (1-0) - since, Accies have drawn one and lost four of their past five visits to McDiarmid Park, failing to score in three of the past four.
- St Johnstone have won four games in a row without conceding a goal in the Premiership - the last side to go on a longer winning run without conceding a goal was Celtic in November 2016 (run of six victories without conceding a single goal).
- Hamilton will be looking to win back-to-back Premiership games for the first time since March following their 1-0 victory against Livingston last time out.
- Six of St Johnstone's past seven league goals have been scored in the 60th minute or later.