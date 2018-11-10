Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Hamilton
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical

Murray Davidson and Marios Ogkmpoe

Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • St Johnstone will be looking to extend their winning run against Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership to six games - their current run of five is their longest run of victories against a single opponent in the competition.
  • Hamilton's last away victory against St Johnstone in the top flight came back in January 2015 (1-0) - since, Accies have drawn one and lost four of their past five visits to McDiarmid Park, failing to score in three of the past four.
  • St Johnstone have won four games in a row without conceding a goal in the Premiership - the last side to go on a longer winning run without conceding a goal was Celtic in November 2016 (run of six victories without conceding a single goal).
  • Hamilton will be looking to win back-to-back Premiership games for the first time since March following their 1-0 victory against Livingston last time out.
  • Six of St Johnstone's past seven league goals have been scored in the 60th minute or later.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts128221912726
2Celtic118122762125
3Rangers1163225101521
4Kilmarnock126331812621
5Aberdeen126331610621
6St Johnstone126241218-620
7Hibernian125342112918
8Livingston11533127518
9Motherwell113261115-411
10Hamilton12318924-1510
11St Mirren121110525-204
12Dundee121011529-243
