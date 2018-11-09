Leicester City v Burnley

Tribute T-shirts will again be worn by Leicester's players during the warm-up, and their match kit will bear Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's name for the first half.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester pair Harry Maguire and James Maddison have been ruled out of Saturday's game with knee injuries.

The fixture is Leicester's first at home since chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people to lose their lives in a helicopter crash near the stadium.

Burnley could be without defender James Tarkowski, who has an ongoing hernia problem that may require surgery.

Jack Cork and Phil Bardsley are fit to return after missing out last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@GuyMowbray: On a day to remember - in every aspect - the only thing that might get forgotten is the game.

The emotion before it starts will be all-encompassing.

It will be many Leicester fans' first time back at the stadium, and for all the first opportunity to share their grief together inside.

It's also a day for giving thanks. To Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha for what he did for Leicester City and the city of Leicester, and for the sacrifices of those in the service of their country.

The match? Professionalism and adrenalin will be needed in abundance by the home players after such a draining time - but the occasion will make it hard for Burnley's too.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "It is not easy to prepare for this game. The emotion, no consistency in training sessions. But we will compensate with our spirit and attitude and the support from the fans, of course.

"It is important to honour our chairman and play a good game.

"The players have shown great maturity, it is like a family. They have learned a lot about themselves in all this and I am proud of them all."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "This is bigger than football and this has touched a lot of people in terms of the person and people involved.

"We will pay our respects and we are there to support Leicester, but when the whistle blows they will know we have a job to do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester were playing for their late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in their win at Cardiff last week, and their first home game since he was killed along with four other people in a helicopter crash at King Power Stadium is sure to be another emotional day.

The one thing that Leicester will not want to do in memory of the man is be beaten.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v WWE wrestlers Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City are unbeaten at home against Burnley in seven league matches since a 1-0 Championship defeat in November 2007 (W4, D3).

Burnley could record consecutive league wins in this fixture for the first time since August 2006. It's 50 years since they did so in the top flight.

Leicester City

Leicester earned their first league victory and clean sheet in four matches at the expense of Cardiff last weekend.

The Foxes have conceded 44 goals in 25 Premier League fixtures.

They have let in the opening goal in each of their last four home league games, going on to recover just four points.

Claude Puel's side have registered three wins in 12 league games at the King Power Stadium since the beginning of February (D5, L4).

Leicester are the only side to have scored in each of their 11 Premier League matches this season.

Jamie Vardy has gone four league appearances without scoring, his longest barren run since a seven-match streak in February last year.

Burnley