Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's Mousa Dembele (left) is out until the New Year with an ankle injury but team-mate Victor Wanyama returns

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has reported no fresh injury concerns.

The Eagles remain without injured quartet Christian Benteke, Scott Dann, Joel Ward and Connor Wickham.

Tottenham's Mousa Dembele is unlikely to play again in 2018 after suffering ankle ligament damage at Wolves.

Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama have recovered from injuries, while Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen played against PSV in midweek after returning to full fitness.





MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: On paper, it isn't pleasant reading so far for Crystal Palace. It's five points from a possible 30 since I saw them win at Fulham on the opening day, and they have the worst home record in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson doesn't feel that's a true reflection of their performances so far. However, there's no escaping that a positive result would be welcome heading into the international break.

Spurs might be the last team they want to see. They've lost their last six against them and Mauricio Pochettino's team have the most away wins in the division in 2018.

They've yet to fire on all cylinders but have been quietly picking up points. Palace will hope they are due a stutter.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "If we are to get positive results, it will be because we are giving good performances and restricting the opponent in terms of chances and their ability to score goals against us, while we ourselves are posing a threat.

"In the last two games, I have seen that and we have to keep going."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "Of course now every time I decide to pick my starting XI I have a name I feel comfortable to play.

"The most important thing is when your players start to feel pressure from their team-mates pushing you to move and be conscious and responsible to increase your level.

"That is a very good thing that happens in teams that need to win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a London derby, and they are almost always tight. Also, Tottenham have had lots of games recently - on some iffy pitches - which won't help them either.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Spurs are on a six-match winning streak against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, conceding just one goal during those fixtures.

Tottenham could equal their Premier League club record of seven straight wins in the same fixture, having done so against Manchester City between 2004-07 and Swansea between 2012-15.

Palace have never lost seven consecutive top-flight matches versus the same opponent.

There has only been one first-half goal in the past 14 league meetings - 25 of the last 26 goals in this fixture have come in the second half.

Crystal Palace

Palace are winless in their five league games at Selhurst Park this season - their worst home run from the start of a season since a 15-match streak in 1997-98.

The Eagles have gone six matches without a league victory and only accrued five points from 10 games since beating Fulham on the opening weekend (W1, D2, L7).

Roy Hodgson's side have failed to score in half of their 10 most recent Premier League fixtures.

There have only been two first-half goals scored at Selhurst Park this season; both were penalties in the 45th minute - one for Palace and the other by Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur