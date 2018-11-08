Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Harry Arter has started nine Premier League games for Cardiff this season but is suspended on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff midfielder Harry Arter will serve a one-match ban on Saturday for accumulating five bookings this season.

Jazz Richards misses out due to a hamstring injury and Kenneth Zohore remains sidelined with a calf problem, but Joe Ralls is back in contention.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is not expected to play because of a hamstring strain.

David Button is out with a knee injury, while Pascal Gross and Davy Propper are long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Neil Warnock's 100th game in charge of Cardiff City theoretically gives him the chance to celebrate with a win.

Warnock will not get too many such opportunities. Cardiff's squad overachieved hugely to get promoted, and their total summer spending to add to that group was not much more than Fulham invested in Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa alone. Five points from 11 games is the unsurprising result.

Brighton continue to grow as a club and are starting to look like part of the Premier League's furniture, so much so that it's easy to forget they have only had five top-flight seasons in their entire history.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on marking 100 games with the club: "You see what happened at Leicester and with Glenn (Hoddle), who I think is a fantastic guy, and it brings it home to you that life is on a thread,

"It's been one of the happiest times of my life. Having thought about retiring two or three times, I'm really glad that I didn't.

"I do feel better for doing what I've done here and I don't think my job's finished yet. But I think another 100 games might be difficult."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have not backed Cardiff to win a game so far this season, but they always have a real go at teams at home and Saturday will be no different - they are not going to change the way they play.

The Bluebirds will see this one as winnable, and I think they will pick up three vital points.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their first top-flight meeting. It becomes the 100th different fixture to be played in England's top four divisions.

Brighton have lost just one of their last 11 league matches against Cardiff (W3, D7), a 1-4 away defeat in 2016.

Cardiff City

Cardiff have won just once in 15 Premier League matches, drawing three and losing 11.

They have equalled the club's worst record after 11 fixtures of a league season, last set in 1974 in the second tier.

The Bluebirds have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight league games, and are two short of conceding 100 Premier League goals.

They have also failed to score in six of their 11 games this season, a joint-league high with Huddersfield and Southampton.

Cardiff's shooting accuracy of 26% - hitting the target with 31 of 119 attempts on goal - is the worst in the competition.

The Bluebirds have completed 1,948 passes, 500 fewer than any other Premier League side, while their completion rate of 61% is also the lowest.

Cardiff have conceded the first goal in eight league fixtures this campaign, a joint-high with Fulham.

Brighton & Hove Albion