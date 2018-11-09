Huddersfield Town v West Ham United

Huddersfield Town defender Erik Durm missed all of last season - which he spent at Borussia Dortmund - because of injury problems

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield Town full-back Erik Durm is set to return after missing their last game through injury.

Danny Williams, who has not played since March due to a broken ankle, is back in training in an otherwise fully-fit squad.

West Ham captain Mark Nobles completes a three-game ban.

Fellow midfielder Pedro Obiang should be available after being substituted during last weekend's win over Burnley with a minor knee problem.

Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere could return from ankle injuries after the international break.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton:Huddersfield finally won in the Premier league last Monday for the first time this season to lift themselves off the foot of the table and will hope to build on it by securing back-to-back league victories for the first time since February.

West Ham's away form has been patchy so far, yielding just four points from five matches on the road. They did put four past Burnley at the London Stadium last week though, which is only one shy of Huddersfield's total for the whole season.

Goals at both ends of the pitch have been a major problem for the Terriers, with only five scored and 21 conceded at the other end.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "We have to show the same intensity and positive aggression we have shown already.

"We have a chance in front of our home crowd and we need our supporters to be on it from the first minute, especially when we know how difficult of a task this is.

"It's important to score but it's also important to defend together."

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini on the progress of Declan Rice: "I think that Declan has a lot of potential to arrive at that level that he wants. After that, you must see the development of his career, he is learning very fast, I think that he improves his performance in every game, so I hope he will be a top player for some years more.

"He must continue learning because his position in the team is a very tactical one, he is a very intelligent player, but yes, he has a lot of potential."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield will be full of confidence after getting a much-needed first win of the season against Fulham on Monday. Now they are back at home again, in another game they will think they can get something out of.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield were the only side West Ham beat twice in the Premier League last season.

West Ham's 4-1 win at Huddersfield last season was their first victory there since victory in a FA Cup game in 1969.

The Terriers have not beaten the Hammers in the top flight since a 1-0 victory in 1971.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield's victory against Fulham ended a run of 14 consecutive Premier League games without a win.

It was also only the fifth league game out of 11 in which they have managed to score.

They last won back-to-back games in the competition in February, and have not kept consecutive clean sheets since August 2017.

Huddersfield have used 23 players in the Premier League this season - only Tottenham, with 24, have fielded more.

