Southampton v Watford

Danny Ings (left) has scored four of Southampton's seven league goals this season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton are hopeful that midfielder Mario Lemina can overcome a thigh strain in time to play.

Defender Wesley Hoedt has missed training with a foot infection and is a doubt for the match.

Watford captain Troy Deeney could return after missing three games with a hamstring problem.

Etienne Capoue is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards, while Tom Cleverley, Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat are still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Mark Hughes needs a win to safeguard his future at the club - and maybe even his top-flight managerial career. The pressure is really on.

Southampton are in danger of failing to win any of their first six home games of a season for the first time. St Mary's seems cursed. They've won there just twice in the league in a year, scoring 17 home goals in 17 matches. It's relegation form.

To make things worse for Saints, Watford are enjoying their best Premier League start and could have Troy Deeney back for the first time in a month to bully the opposition defence.

Hughes has won his last four games as a manager against the Hornets. He'll need a repeat here.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Mark Hughes on switching training this week to the stadium: "Everybody knows if you keep on doing the same things it's a sure sign of madness.

"Sometimes you've got to mix things up. We'll see at the weekend if it's had an impact.

"It won't do any harm, a change of scenery. Sometimes going into a training ground day in, day out becomes a little bit monotonous and sometimes you've got to change things up and that's what we did."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I know it will be a very difficult game. We have to learn about the last game [a 1-0 defeat by Newcastle] because we dominated the game, we thought we won the game and after we weren't able to do it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

After three draws and two defeats, Southampton are still waiting for their first home win of the season.

Will they get it against an inconsistent Watford side that lost to Newcastle last time out? Yes.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford won the corresponding fixture last season, with two long-range strikes clinching a 2-0 victory.

The teams' most recent meeting came in the FA Cup last January in Javi Gracia's first game in charge of Watford. Saints won 1-0.

Southampton

Southampton are without a win in seven league games (D3, L4).

They are yet to win at St Mary's this season (D3, L2). They've never failed to win any of their first six home games.

Their only goal in six league games came from the penalty spot. Only bottom side Huddersfield have scored fewer than Southampton's seven league goals this season.

Mark Hughes has won just three of his 19 Premier League matches in charge of Saints.

Hughes has won his last four Premier League games against Watford, though all came while he was manager of Stoke.

Watford