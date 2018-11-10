Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|12
|9
|1
|2
|24
|11
|13
|28
|2
|Ross County
|12
|7
|4
|1
|24
|8
|16
|25
|3
|Dundee Utd
|12
|6
|3
|3
|19
|16
|3
|21
|4
|Morton
|12
|5
|4
|3
|18
|19
|-1
|19
|5
|Inverness CT
|12
|3
|9
|0
|15
|10
|5
|18
|6
|Queen of Sth
|12
|4
|4
|4
|20
|14
|6
|16
|7
|Dunfermline
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|18
|-6
|15
|8
|Partick Thistle
|12
|3
|0
|9
|11
|23
|-12
|9
|9
|Alloa
|12
|1
|5
|6
|7
|17
|-10
|8
|10
|Falkirk
|12
|1
|1
|10
|6
|20
|-14
|4
