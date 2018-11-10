Scottish League One
East Fife15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Raith Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath129302791830
2Raith Rovers1265127151223
3East Fife126151715219
4Forfar125341520-518
5Stranraer124351314-115
6Montrose124261321-814
7Airdrieonians124171718-113
8Brechin123451619-313
9Stenhousemuir124081019-912
10Dumbarton123271722-511
