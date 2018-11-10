Arbroath v Montrose
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|12
|9
|3
|0
|27
|9
|18
|30
|2
|Raith Rovers
|12
|6
|5
|1
|27
|15
|12
|23
|3
|East Fife
|12
|6
|1
|5
|17
|15
|2
|19
|4
|Forfar
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|20
|-5
|18
|5
|Stranraer
|12
|4
|3
|5
|13
|14
|-1
|15
|6
|Montrose
|12
|4
|2
|6
|13
|21
|-8
|14
|7
|Airdrieonians
|12
|4
|1
|7
|17
|18
|-1
|13
|8
|Brechin
|12
|3
|4
|5
|16
|19
|-3
|13
|9
|Stenhousemuir
|12
|4
|0
|8
|10
|19
|-9
|12
|10
|Dumbarton
|12
|3
|2
|7
|17
|22
|-5
|11