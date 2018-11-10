Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|7
|17
|28
|2
|Edinburgh City
|11
|9
|0
|2
|19
|4
|15
|27
|3
|Clyde
|11
|7
|0
|4
|17
|11
|6
|21
|4
|Annan Athletic
|11
|6
|2
|3
|18
|12
|6
|20
|5
|Elgin
|11
|6
|1
|4
|14
|15
|-1
|19
|6
|Queen's Park
|11
|4
|3
|4
|10
|9
|1
|15
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|11
|3
|2
|6
|14
|15
|-1
|11
|8
|Stirling
|11
|3
|0
|8
|9
|16
|-7
|9
|9
|Berwick
|11
|2
|0
|9
|8
|27
|-19
|6
|10
|Albion
|11
|1
|1
|9
|9
|26
|-17
|4