Leicester tributes: Fans and players unite at Cardiff on emotional day
Leicester City staff, players and fans are preparing for an emotional day when they play their first match since the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Supporters travelling for the game away at Cardiff City on Saturday started the day with a free breakfast and tribute t-shirt provided by the club.
Fans are expected to unfurl a huge flag tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha, from Thailand, before kick-off and players will wear their own t-shirt tributes to the man known affectionately as 'The Boss'.
The Premier League match at 15:00 GMT in Cardiff is the Foxes' first since Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people were killed in the crash outside King Power Stadium on 27 October.
Manager Claude Puel has said the result in Cardiff is "not important" but forward Jamie Vardy said the players wanted to play at Cardiff so they can honour Srivaddhanaprabha.
Srivaddhanaprabha's funeral began at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday.