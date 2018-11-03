Scottish Women's Cup final: Hibernian can bounce back from league agony - Joelle Murray

Media playback is not supported on this device Hibernian can bounce back in cup final against Motherwell - Joelle Murray

Women's Scottish Cup final: Hibernian v Motherwell Venue: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 4 November Kick-off: 16:10 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport Scotland website

Hibernian can bounce back from league agony to win a third successive Women's Scottish Cup, insists captain Joelle Murray.

Hibs face Motherwell at Firhill on Sunday having finished three points shy of Glasgow City in the SWPL title race.

Midfielder Murray, 31, says despite that heartbreak, Hibs are relishing the chance to lift the cup again.

"The girls are absolutely buzzing going into Sunday's game and we're very much up for it," she told BBC Scotland.

"The last two years we've had similar disappointment, where we've lost the league title in the last few weeks of the season and we've had to pick ourselves up for the Scottish Cup final."

Hibs have only lost one game all season, with the 2-1 reverse against Glasgow City two weeks ago all it took to separate the sides in their duel for the title.

They defeated City in both semi-finals, winning the SWPL Cup in May with an emphatic 9-0 thrashing of Celtic in the final.

Despite the frustration of finishing second in the league, Murray says her side can take plenty encouragement from their season.

"We had only one defeat throughout the whole campaign, scored lots of goals and conceded very few," said the Scotland international.

"So there's lots of positives that we can take from it, but there is that overall disappointment of not getting the league title. It's been a tough last couple of weeks to say the least."

Winning their third consecutive Scottish Cup would undoubtedly soften the blow, but Hibs face a Motherwell side who are not used to losing either.

Donald Jennow's team won the second-tier SWPL 2 title by 21 points and Murray says that, despite being up against a team from the division below, "there will be no complacency".

"They absolutely romped their league and quite rightly deserve their place in the SWPL 1. We're under no illusions that Sunday will be a difficult game for us," she added.