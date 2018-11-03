Bolton Wanderers: Ken Anderson 'ends suggestion of immediate managerial change'

Bolton have collected just six points from a possible 36 dating back to 25 August

Phil Parkinson's position as manager of Bolton is safe for the foreseeable future, says chairman Ken Anderson.

Wanderers were beaten 2-0 at Aston Villa on Friday and have lost five of their past six Championship games.

Anderson told the club website it is "clear to see" that "the players are right behind the manager and want to succeed" for the club, fans and staff.

He continued: "Therefore, I want to put an end to any suggestion about an immediate managerial change."

Parkinson has been in charge of Bolton since June 2016.

Against a backdrop of financial uncertainty for much of his reign, Parkinson led Bolton to promotion from League One in his first season at the club and then to Championship survival on the final day of the 2017-18 campaign.

"As a club we have overcome greater challenges on the pitch in the past and together we will do it again," said Anderson.

"We all need to stand together and back Phil and the players.

"With the recent improvements in performance, it is only a matter of time before we put together a positive sequence of results."

Speaking on 26 October, Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester he could "hold his head up very high" with the job he has done at Bolton.

Friday's loss at Villa Park left them 19th in the table and four points above the relegation zone before the weekend's remaining Championship fixtures.