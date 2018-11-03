Irish Premiership: Linfield's late equaliser thwarts Warrenpoint

Media playback is not supported on this device Last-gasp Linfield rescue Warrenpoint draw

Striker Andrew Waterworth scored in the sixth and final minute of stoppage-time to save Linfield from a first ever defeat by Warrenpoint Town.

Warrenpoint had led through a 19th-minute Simon Kelly penalty but Waterworth's goal means the Blues are level at the top with Glenavon.

Cliftonville also left it late as Joe Gormley's goal saw off Glentoran.

Darren McCauley netted both as Coleraine won 2-1 away to Institute while Ards drew 2-2 with Dungannon.

Glenavon, who lost at Ballymena on Friday, are tied with David Healy's Linfield on points and goal difference, but remain top because they have scored more goals.

Waterworth's goal denied Warrenpoint a first victory over Linfield

Linfield will probably be grateful for the point at Windsor Park as they were seconds away from defeat.

The Kelly penalty was awarded for a foul by Matthew Clarke on Alan O'Sullivan.

Warrenpoint keeper Aaron McCarey made two great double saves from Niall Quinn and Waterworth to keep the visitors in front at the break.

"I'm really disappointed the officials let the game run into the 96th minute, but I am immensely proud of my players," said Warrenpoint manager Stephen McDonnell.

Joe Gormley's goal gave Cliftonville a third successive league victory

Blues boss Healy said: "I didn't think their penalty should have been given as I thought our player got the ball.

"I'm disappointed with the result but I can't be too disappointed with the majority of the players as they left nothing out there."

The match at Cliftonville ended in controversy as Gormley's late winner saw Glentoran go home empty-handed.

The Glens argued that Robbie McDaid had been fouled in the build-up and defender Ross Redman was sent-off as his protests to referee Ian McNabb earned him a second yellow card.

Darren McCauley's goals gave Coleraine victory away to Institute

Coleraine took the lead at the Brandywell when McCauley scored direct from a corner.

The same player scored again with a long-range effort while Joe McCready's reply for 'Stute came too late to matter.

Ards led twice at home to Dungannon but ended the game with just one point and only 10 men.

Johnny Frazer and Kyle Cherry got their goals while Corey McMullan and Alan Teggart netted for the Swifts.

With the score at 2-1, Cherry was sent off for a second yellow card tackle.

Danske Bank Premiership Institute 1-2 Coleraine Ards 2-2 Dungannon Swifts Cliftonville 1-0 Glentoran Linfield 1-1 Warrenpoint Town