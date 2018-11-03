West Ham 4-2 Burnley: Anderson double downs Clarets

Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the match

West Ham claimed a deserved victory over Burnley thanks to fine finishes from Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez and a Felipe Anderson double.

The Hammers opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Arnautovic dispossessed James Tarkowski before racing clear and firing home before Johann Berg Gudmundsson equalised on the brink of half time.

West Ham then retook the lead on 68 minutes through Anderson before second-half substitute Chris Wood thumped in a header to haul his side back into the game.

Some sloppy defending allowed Anderson to score his second six minutes from time, before Hernandez completed the victory in injury time with a fine dinked finish.

It was a richly deserved victory for Manuel Pellegrini's side, who claimed their first win since late September.

Burnley had Joe Hart to thank on several occasions, with the ex-England and Manchester City goalkeeper saving well to deny Arnautovic either side of the break.

The host's victory means they have beaten Burnley in six of the club's last nine meetings, and sit 13th, while the Clarets lie 15th.

