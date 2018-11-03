Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says Daniel Candeias red card 'embarrassing'

Daniel Candeias was involved in an exchange with Anton Ferdinand after Rangers' second goal

Daniel Candeias' sending off against St Mirren was "embarrassing", says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Candeias was booked for celebrating his 80th-minute opener with the Rangers fans, then was given a second yellow by Willie Collum after an exchange with Anton Ferdinand.

Gerrard initially called it "a coming together" but, after seeing the incident, he said: "So Daniel gets a yellow card for that? Come on, lads. Be serious. There is your evidence, that's what you're dealing with."

The Rangers manager was equally outraged by pictures that seemed to show Alfredo Morelos being struck by a coin as he celebrated his goal - Rangers' second - in stoppage time.

The incident came just four days after Hibernian manager Neil Lennon was struck by a missile thrown from the crowd during the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

"Is it going to have to take someone's eye to come out or someone to be badly hurt from an object for us to make it stop?" Gerrard asked.

"These people shouldn't be at a football match. You just ban them forever. It's that simple. Then it will stop."

The victory - just Rangers second away from home in the Scottish Premiership this season - moved the Ibrox side to within five points of league leaders Hearts.

It comes after a meek Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat by Aberdeen last Sunday and their first spilled home points of the campaign against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Gerrard was pleased with the reaction after what he called a "sticky and frustrating" week.

"We asked the players to step up and take responsibility and they've done that," he said.

"They never give up and even though we've had a frustrating week it's not been through lack of trying - we just haven't had that run of the ball or the quality to break sides down.

"We've got a good group of lads, who understand the week we've had and we're all on board in trying to put that right and they've done that I thought they were terrific, especially second half."