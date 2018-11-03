Scottish League Two: Derek Lyle double puts Peterhead top of table

Derek Lyle scored twice for Peterhead as they replaced Edinburgh City at the top of League Two

Peterhead moved to the top of Scottish League Two with a 2-1 victory over bottom side Albion Rovers.

Edinburgh City began the day at the summit but lost 1-0 at home to Clyde and fell to second, a point behind the Blue Toon.

Stirling Albion inflicted a sixth successive defeat on Berwick Rangers with a 3-0 win at Forthbank Stadium.

Elgin City came from behind to beat Cowdenbeath 2-1, while Queen's Park and Annan Athletic contested a 0-0 draw.

Peterhead, who have now won nine of their last 10 matches, stormed into a 2-0 lead within 16 minutes thanks to a double from Derek Lyle.

Albion, who have lost nine of their last 11 outings, threatened to snatch a point when Barry Eley pulled one back after 71 minutes, but Peterhead held on to take top spot.

Stirling Albion had lost four in a row, but were 2-0 up at home to Berwick Rangers at the break courtesy of strikes from Neil McLaughlin and Dylan Mackin. Daniel Jardine added the third in the second half.

Blair Malcolm's first-half goal gave Cowdenbeath the advantage at home to Elgin, but Greg Morrison equalised shortly after the break.

And with virtually the final kick of the match, Shane Sutherland struck to give the fifth-placed visitors the win.